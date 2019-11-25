UrduPoint.com
PML-N Itself Politicking On Nawaz Sharif's Health: SAPM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the incumbent government neither had done politics over the health of anyone nor it would do.

He, talking to a private news channel, accused Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for point-scoring over the health issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The special assistant said since the day Nawaz had gone to London, no body from PML-N was ready to give any update regarding his (Nawaz) health which was raising a question mark over his health issue.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was no worried about its foreign funding case, adding the Supreme Court (SC) had already rejected the petition of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi regarding the matter.

Ali Nawaz Awan said opposition was misleading the people about the matter of PTI"s foreign funding case and they were using it for political mileage.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had submitted list of 40,000 PTI's donors before the SC.

He said PTI had proud of all national institutions, adding PML-N had different political standards while in power and in opposition.

