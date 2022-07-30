UrduPoint.com

PML-N Joins Coalition Govt To Save Country From Bankruptcy: Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) came to power in the centre just to save the country from bankruptcy, and to end political and economic crisis

Addressing a public gathering here, Amir Muqam said had the PTI government continued for few more weeks, the country would have bankrupted for sure.

"We did not joined the coalition government for the sake of power or politics; our goal was to steer the country out of crisis and save it from bankruptcy," he added.

Muqam said the double standard politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been exposed before masses as he completely failed to honour his election promises made with people.

He maintained that PTI's foreign funding case was pending for several years in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the commission to announce its verdict at earliest so that the entire nation could know about the huge foreign transactions.

"We highly respect judiciary and that speedy and inexpensive justice should be given to all," he said.

However, he said that two different judgments in almost similar cases regarding the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly in CM's election following the PML-Q president's letter, and PTI chief's letter regarding the de-seating of MPAs was beyond his understanding.

The PM aide said PTI failed to address problems of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite holding provincial government for nine years.

On the other hand, he said, PML-N had an honest and committed leadership in the shape of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who were working tirelessly for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

PML-N constructed the mega Kohat and Lowari Tunnels and linked DI Khan district with Motorway besides made Pakistan an atomic power, Muqam added.

With completion of Indus Highway, he said, the distance between DI Khan and Peshawar would be considerably reduced besides expediting pace of economic development in the merged districts.

He said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts were fed up with poor policies of PTI and were looking towards PML-N for resolution of their problems.

Muqam said that PML-N was the only party that could address the problems of people effectively and remove their sense of deprivation.

He said Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to inspect floods devastation and relief operations in Jhal Magsi and other affected areas.

The prime minister met with flood victims and expressed solidarity with them in this hour of need besides assuring full support, he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif also announced a compensation of Rs 10 million for heirs of each deceased due to recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Amir Muqam was briefed about flood damages in Orakzai district and relief efforts. He said the government was well aware of floods damages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged areas and would continue rehabilitation efforts for affected people. He also met with flood victims and assured full support.

