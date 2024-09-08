PML-N Kohistani Says Govt Making Strides To Over Economic Woes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The MNA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khaeldas Kohistani has said his party has always taken the helm of governance whenever the country is embroiled in an economic crisis.
Speaking at a press conference at the residence of a party's local leader in Qasimabad here on Sunday Kohistani asserted that Prime Minister Miaz Shahbaz Sharif and his team were working day and night to lift Pakistan from myriads of economic woes.
Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) leader Imran Khan he said Khan always painted a bleak picture about the country's future and prosperity but the PML-N's leadership on the contrary was taking practical measures for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.
"PM Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif work for up to 20 hours a day to serve this country and its people," he added.
He maintained that the statistics about inflation testify the fact that the PM Sharif led government was striving to address the economic issues.
He pointed out that when the PML-N assumed the government inflation was hovering around 23 percent but at present it had dropped to 9 percent.
Kohistani also blamed PTI and its former central government for letting terrorism rear its ugly head again by approving pardon of imprisoned terrorists.
He recalled that during the previous government of the PML-N peace was restored in the country to a great extent and the menace of terrorism was uprooted.
"Our young soldiers are again sacrificing their lives now to defeat terrorists," the MNA said. In a rejoinder to the PTI's criticism over the elected government, he said the 3 election candidates of PML-N were elected as the MNAs after recount of their votes conducted on the court's order, defeating their PTI's opponents.
Kohistani informed that soon the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad M6 Motorway would be started to connect Karachi and Hyderabad through motorways with Punjab and KPK.PML-N Hyderabad chapter's President Kaleem Shaikh, Mir Yasir Talpur and other local leaders were present on the occasion.
