PML-N KP President Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Sept 6

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam Thursday visited the grave of Assistant Director of ISI Muhammad Sadiq Shaheed in Dangram area of Swat on the occasion of September 6, Defense Day.

Engineer Amir Muqam laid flowers of sheets on the grave of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Engr. Amir Muqam said that today is a day to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam said that let us pledge that we would defeat all internal and external threats through our unity as we did in 1965.

Pakistan Army, other security agencies and the entire nation gave a befitting reply to the enemy, Amir Muqam said.

He said, the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies have made great sacrifices to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism.

The 1965 war is a glorious chapter in the country's defense history, the Pakistan Army set great examples of bravery on every front, said Amir Muqam. The nation once again needs national unity and passion, he added.

The Pakistan Army made sacrifices in 1965 to defend the motherland, he said. Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chief Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the country's defense impregnable when he decided to conduct nuclear tests in 1998, he said. Living nations always remember their ghazis and martyrs and feel proud of them. Engr. Amir Muqam said.

