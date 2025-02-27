Open Menu

PML-N KP Provincial Organisation, Ex-senator Zahid Khan Meet Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial organisation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa met PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the party secretariat, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial organisation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa met PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the party secretariat, on Thursday.

During the meeting former senator Zahid Khan expressed trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and reiterated his resolve to play his role after joining the PML-N. He said that PML-N president's vision and programme could rid the KP people of their problems. He said that credit for restoring peace in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, initiating development projects and completing Lawari tunnel goes to Nawaz Sharif. He further said, "People of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa laud the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz."

Nawaz Sharif welcomed Zahid Khan in the PML-N and said his inclusion in party would strengthen it. He said people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had rendered great sacrifices in Pakistan's Movement and to root out terrorists.

He said that it was the agenda of PML-N to make Pakistan prosperous and bring it in the list of developed countries. It was unfortunate that whenever the country moved on road to progress, it had been pushed towards crises, he said and added that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N had put the country's economy on path of revival.

He said that country's development journey was incomplete until all provinces take part in it, adding that political stability and continuity of policies were inevitable for progress of the country. He said the PML-N government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convert country into developed economy.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal apprised Nawaz Sharif that funding of Hazara Airport was stopped in tenure of the PTI government and the project was abandoned.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated projects started by Ministry of Planning and Development for 20 backward districts and said that the government should take steps to ensure participation of backward areas in country's development process.

Javed Murtaza Abbasi, Anusha Rehman, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others were present.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

18 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

18 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

18 minutes ago
 PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid ..

PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal ..

Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea

4 minutes ago
Drug trafficker convicted

Drug trafficker convicted

4 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

16 minutes ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on identifying challenges related to defen ..

Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held

4 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

21 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan