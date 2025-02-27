PML-N KP Provincial Organisation, Ex-senator Zahid Khan Meet Nawaz Sharif
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial organisation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa met PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the party secretariat, on Thursday
During the meeting former senator Zahid Khan expressed trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and reiterated his resolve to play his role after joining the PML-N. He said that PML-N president's vision and programme could rid the KP people of their problems. He said that credit for restoring peace in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, initiating development projects and completing Lawari tunnel goes to Nawaz Sharif. He further said, "People of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa laud the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz."
Nawaz Sharif welcomed Zahid Khan in the PML-N and said his inclusion in party would strengthen it. He said people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had rendered great sacrifices in Pakistan's Movement and to root out terrorists.
He said that it was the agenda of PML-N to make Pakistan prosperous and bring it in the list of developed countries. It was unfortunate that whenever the country moved on road to progress, it had been pushed towards crises, he said and added that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N had put the country's economy on path of revival.
He said that country's development journey was incomplete until all provinces take part in it, adding that political stability and continuity of policies were inevitable for progress of the country. He said the PML-N government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convert country into developed economy.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal apprised Nawaz Sharif that funding of Hazara Airport was stopped in tenure of the PTI government and the project was abandoned.
Nawaz Sharif appreciated projects started by Ministry of Planning and Development for 20 backward districts and said that the government should take steps to ensure participation of backward areas in country's development process.
Javed Murtaza Abbasi, Anusha Rehman, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others were present.
