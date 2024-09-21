Open Menu

PML-N KP Spokesman Terms PTI’s Lahore Public Meeting A Flop Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PML-N KP spokesman terms PTI’s Lahore public meeting a flop show

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The senior leader and provincial spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtarwali Khan on Saturday said that the size of PTI’s leadership has shrunken to an extent that they failed to attract enough people for its’ Lahore public gathering to fill a small space of cattle market.

“The journey of PTI which started from Minar-e-Pakistan fourteen years ago ended at cattle market,” he said in a statement issued here, adding that those who were making tall claims did not even appear on the stage during the Lahore gathering.

He deplored excessive use of KP resources by the Chief Minister for Islamabad and Lahore gatherings and said that the only purpose behind holding the public meetings was to secure an NRO for their leader in jail.

