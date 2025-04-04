Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, has announced the observance of Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) on Sunday, April 6, to highlight federal government’s one year achievements, especially a major reduction in electricity tariffs

Muqam, in a news release on Friday said he has directed all district chapters of PML-N KP to hold large-scale rallies, seminars, and public gatherings to showcase the government’s performance.

He termed the Rs. 7.50 per unit cut in electricity prices a "historic achievement" under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and Nawaz Sharif’s guidance.

"The economy is stabilizing, forex reserves are rising, the stock market has hit record highs, and inflation is declining," Muqam stated.

He also noted reductions in oil prices, a policy rate cut to 12%, and increased remittances as signs of the government’s success.

Urging the nation to thank Allah for the relief, Muqam credited PM Shehbaz and his cabinet for their hard work in delivering public welfare.

The day aims to rally public support ahead of future political campaigns.

Meanwhile, the federal minister critisized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating the destruction caused by previous regime's four-year rule is gradually being recovered.

"Only PML-N could provide real relief to the nation," Muqam noted.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s economic growth would accelerate further in the next four years, with more reforms and public welfare initiatives underway.

