PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Labour Wing Punjab President Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the labourers who work in the industries under difficult circumstances are our asset as they contribute to the economy of the country. He said the goals of sustainable economic and social development cannot be achieved without giving rights to the working class.

Governor Punjab said the government is well aware of the problems of the working class. He said that the PML-N government has always taken measures for the welfare of the workers and increased the minimum wages of the labourers.

He added that the government has increased the monthly wages of the workers substantially this year as well. He said "We all have to play a positive role in the process of development of the country and the nation." PML-N Labour Wing Punjab President Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah said PML-N Labour Wing has always raised its voice for the rights of workers.

General Secretary Chaudhry Sajjad Ahmed Gujjar said government's initiative to increase wages of the workers is commendable.

The delegation comprised President PML-N Labour Wing Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah, General Secretary Chaudhry Sajjad Ahmed Gujjar and other labour leaders. .