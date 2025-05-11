PML-N Lahore President Leads 'thanksgiving Day' Rally
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) PML-N Lahore President Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar organised a thanksgiving day rally from Khokhar Palace on Sunday to celebrate Pakistan's victory against India.
The rally was participated by a large numbers of PML-N workers and common people. Participants in the rally chanted slogans in favour of Pak armed forces and country’s political leadership. Sweets were also distributed.
Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said that entire nation, through its unity, proved that it was standing with Pakistan armed forces.
He said that country's political and military leadership had defeated enemy at diplomatic level and in war ground.
He further said, "Pakistan defence is invincible and it has been made clear to the enemy."
PML-N Lahore President said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty now India would never dare to initiate aggression against Pakistan.
He said, "We are a peaceful nation and always believe in dialogue."
He said that world should bring India on negotiation table to discuss held Kashmir and water issues.
