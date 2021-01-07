UrduPoint.com
PML-N Lawmaker Dies Due To COVID-19 Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Munira Yamin Satti on Thursday has passed away due to deadly Covid-19 virus.

The PML-N lawmaker was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

She contracted the Covid several days ago but breathed her last on Thursday.

The PML-N's Munira Yamin Satti had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections.

Munira Yamin Satti was the daughter of former provincial minister, late Colonel (R) Muhammad Yameen.

Her funeral prayer was offered in orayhaak, Narrar in Kahuta in which a number of people including politician and people from different walks of life participated.

