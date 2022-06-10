UrduPoint.com

PML-N Lawmaker Hails Federal Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Azhar Qayyum Nahra has termed the federal budget 2022-23 balanced, saying that the realistic measures announced by the government would bring economic stability besides improving living standard of the people

He said that the government has announced multiple incentives for key sectors including the agriculture and industries in the budget. He said these measures would boost economic activities in the country.

Talking to APP here, he said that in the federal government sufficient raise in employees' salaries and pensions has been announced, adding that the increase would provide them relief from inflation and price-hike caused by the incompetence and poor management of the previous PTI government.

He said that the government has also announced measures to save money under austerity drive. He said various steps were already being taken to curtail government expenses.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the present government is taking all-out steps to provide immediate relief to the masses and added that the federal budget 2022-23 would bring durable economic development in the country.

