PML-N lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali arrested after LHC rejected his bail

(@fidahassanain)

The MPA says he cannot say anything about the verdict of the high court judge, adding that Allah is the best judge.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2021) Police on Wednesday (today) arrested PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali after Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition.

“I can’t say anything about the verdict of the high court judge,” said Mian Naveed Ali, adding that Allah is the greatest judge.

The PML-N lawmaker was booked over charges of violating Coronavirus protocols by holding a larger gathering in Pakpattan.

He was on interim bail for last couple of months, but today, Lahore High Court rejected his bail petition and the police arrested him as he came out of the courtroom.