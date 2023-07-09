Open Menu

PML-N Lawmaker Thankful To Pakistanis For Holding Prayers During Hajj 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahmad Hussain Dehar has accorded a warm welcome to the first batch of the post-Hajj pilgrims who arrived here through different flights at Multan international airport.

Talking to APP at the lounge, he said he was overwhelmed with emotions over the safe arrival of the pilgrims back to the motherland. The flights' arrival starting the other day would be continued until the second of August, next month, he added.

He said they're thankful to the pilgrims who said to have held special prayers for the prosperity of the country. The results of their prayers started coming out right now as we're getting back on the right track once again after the long mayhem, he said.

Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar said it's a great mark of satisfaction that pilgrims enjoyed smooth travel under brief arrangements made by him with colleagues.

While receiving pilgrims along with the PML-N dignitary, he expressed gratitude to the Saudi government as well for providing special services for comfort of the local Hajj pilgrims.

Chief Operating Officer and Manager Airport Syed Ghazanfar Raza informed that the airport staff had fully assisted the travellers to embark on the holy journey.

Timely and prompt guidance was offered to the pilgrims, he said and adding that swift processing of travel documents was ensured to facilitate the travellers at every stage of the journey.

