PML-N lawmakers use cell cameras to make videos in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The lawmakers belonging to PML-N Tuesday again violated the Conduct of members prescribed in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly , 2007 and remained busy in making videos in the House through their mobile cameras.

During the speech of the Leader of the Opposition, PML-MNA Ahsan Iqbal and Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam started making video of the protesting lawmakers through mobile camera. The Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri directed these legislator to refrain from this act of making video but his directions were ignored.

Finally, the Chair asked sergeants at arms in National Assembly to take away the mobiles of those making video. Following this direction, these members stopped making video for a while.

According to Rule 30 (p) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, a members shall not use a mobile telephone while present in the sitting of the Assembly.