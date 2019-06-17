UrduPoint.com
PML-N Lawmakers Violate Code Of Conduct In National Assembly, Use Cell Cameras To Make Videos

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

PML-N lawmakers violate code of conduct in National Assembly, use cell cameras to make videos

The lawmakers of PML-N on Monday violated the conduct of members prescribed in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007 and remained busy in making videos in the House through their mobile cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The lawmakers of PML-N on Monday violated the conduct of members prescribed in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007 and remained busy in making videos in the House through their mobile cameras.

During the speech of the Leader of the Opposition and PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal they started making video of the protesting lawmakers through mobile camera who was later joined by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Khawaja Asif and Ms Romina Khurshid Alam.

NA Speaker Asad Qasiar directed the legislators to refrain from this act of making video, but his directions were ignored. Finally, the chair asked sergeants at arms in the National Assembly to take away the mobiles of those making videos. Following this direction, these members stopped making video for a while.

According to Rule 30 (p) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, a members shall not use a mobile telephone while present in the sitting of the assembly.

