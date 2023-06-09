UrduPoint.com

PML-N Lawyers Forum Appreciates Federal Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab has appreciated the federal budget 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab has appreciated the Federal budget 2023-24.

Talking to APP here on Friday, PML-N Lawyers Forum Punjab Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Chohan termed the budget balanced and people-friendly, adding that the measures introduced in the budget would not only stabilize the economy but also put it on a sustainable growth trajectory.

He said that the federal government was sincere in alleviating poverty and bringing change in the life of people as it allocated Rs 400 billion under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) besides other relief measures.

Chohan hailed allocation of amounts for water, energy and road projects under the Public Sector Development Programme and said that it would not only create new job opportunities but also stimulate the economic wheel.

He appreciated incentives announced for the retired and serving government employees in the budget, adding that the salaried class was given exemplary relief.

He said, "About 50% of our population is associated with the agriculture sector." He said the government had not only allocated Rs 30 billion for shifting 50,000 agriculture tube wells to solar but also withdrawn all taxes and duties on import of quality seeds. He said that the measures would improve agricultural productivity.

