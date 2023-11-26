PML-N Leader Abbas Afridi joins hands with Zarghone Khel Tribe Chiefs in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Abbas Afridi on Sunday welcomed the tribal leaders and elders from Zarghone Khel.

According to details, in a momentous joining program held in Dara Adam Khel, seven village chiefs of the Zarghone Khel tribe pledged to join hands with PML-N.

PML-N senior leader Abbas Afridi convened a pivotal meeting with key tribal figures, including Naveed Ameer, Malik Khana Gul, Malik Sawid, and Malik Daulat Khan, among other respected leaders.

In his address, Abbas Afridi emphasized that addressing the fundamental issues of the region would be his priority.

Abbas Afridi emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the party and regional leaders.

This symbolic gesture underscored the unity and shared objectives between the PML-N and the tribal communities, Afridi said.

During the program, Abbas Afridi was assured of comprehensive cooperation from the people of Dara Adam Khel, with hundreds joining the caravan of Abbas Afridi.

