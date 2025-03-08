PML-N leader acknowledges Pakistani women' s immense contributions to national progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Uzma Kardar on Saturday acknowledged Pakistani Women's immense contribution to national progress, peace and prosperity.

She joined the global celebration of International Women's Day (today) by paying tribute to the women of Pakistan, emphasizing her government's dedication to advancing women's rights and empowerment.

In an interview with a private news channel, she emphasized her government's dedication to creating a society where women can flourish and enjoy equal opportunities to succeed.

Pakistani women are making strides in various fields including the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as nearly half a million women are enrolled in STEM courses at universities.

The PML-N has always been at the forefront of women's empowerment and we will continue to work tirelessly to promote gender equality and challenge patriarchal norms, she added.

She lauded the invaluable contributions of women across all sectors, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's social, economic and cultural landscape.

As a nation, we must recognize the immense potential of our women and work tirelessly to remove the obstacles that hinder their growth and success, she said, adding, only then can we unlock the full potential of our society.

Empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic and social necessity, she mentioned.

When women thrive, families prosper, communities flourish and nations grow stronger, she further added.

"Under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif , we have implemented various initiatives to empower women, including increasing their representation in parliament, providing access to education and healthcare and promoting economic opportunities."

"Our party has a proven track record of supporting women's rights, and we will continue to work with women's organizations and civil society to promote gender equality and challenge discriminatory laws and practices," she highlighted.

Uzma Kardar also paid tribute to the first women Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, acknowledging her remarkable work in the province through historic initiatives.

"Empowering women is a core of PML-N's vision for a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan and we will continue to prioritize women's empowerment in all our policies and programs," she promised.