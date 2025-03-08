PML-N Leader Acknowledges Pakistani Women' S Immense Contributions To National Progress
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Uzma Kardar on Saturday acknowledged Pakistani Women's immense contribution to national progress, peace and prosperity.
She joined the global celebration of International Women's Day (today) by paying tribute to the women of Pakistan, emphasizing her government's dedication to advancing women's rights and empowerment.
In an interview with a private news channel, she emphasized her government's dedication to creating a society where women can flourish and enjoy equal opportunities to succeed.
Pakistani women are making strides in various fields including the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as nearly half a million women are enrolled in STEM courses at universities.
The PML-N has always been at the forefront of women's empowerment and we will continue to work tirelessly to promote gender equality and challenge patriarchal norms, she added.
She lauded the invaluable contributions of women across all sectors, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's social, economic and cultural landscape.
As a nation, we must recognize the immense potential of our women and work tirelessly to remove the obstacles that hinder their growth and success, she said, adding, only then can we unlock the full potential of our society.
Empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic and social necessity, she mentioned.
When women thrive, families prosper, communities flourish and nations grow stronger, she further added.
"Under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif , we have implemented various initiatives to empower women, including increasing their representation in parliament, providing access to education and healthcare and promoting economic opportunities."
"Our party has a proven track record of supporting women's rights, and we will continue to work with women's organizations and civil society to promote gender equality and challenge discriminatory laws and practices," she highlighted.
Uzma Kardar also paid tribute to the first women Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, acknowledging her remarkable work in the province through historic initiatives.
"Empowering women is a core of PML-N's vision for a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan and we will continue to prioritize women's empowerment in all our policies and programs," she promised.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leader acknowledges Pakistani women' s immense contributions to national progress6 minutes ago
-
Govt’s performance strong across all fronts: Senator10 hours ago
-
Govt. successfully steers country out of economic turmoil: Rana11 hours ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity11 hours ago
-
Gov’t focused on sustainable development: Bilal Kayani11 hours ago
-
FIA arrests three human smugglers involved in Morocco boat tragedy11 hours ago
-
Health minister denies baseless news about CM's action against Mayo Hospital mismanagement11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to President Macron11 hours ago
-
Hyderabad based SPs of CTD, Traffic transferred to highway patrolling units11 hours ago
-
Deadline of 12 months set for completion of Jhika Gali widening project11 hours ago
-
PHC seeks reply from federal, KP Govts in 11 missing persons' cases11 hours ago
-
One killed, four injured in house fire11 hours ago