PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Akhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader, on Wednesday, alleged that PTI is pursuing an anti-Pakistan agenda, fabricating daily controversies from Adiala jail under alleged external influence.

Addressing media at National Press Club,(NPC) Ikhtiar Wali Khan, accused PTI leadership of escalating demands, starting with calls for the prime minister's resignation, then seeking the removal of the Inspector General, and soon potentially targeting even local station house officers (SHOs), alleging that PTI's ultimate goal is to divide Pakistan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan alleged that PTI hires Afghans for its rallies and processions by paying them.

He criticized PTI's governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the province has suffered for 12 years under incompetent leadership that neglects local issues. He claimed the provincial budget has been wasted on PTI's meetings and sit-ins, accusing the party of prioritizing anti-national interests.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan alleged PTI don't accept the Pak-Afghan border either, they are trying to establish Greater Pakhtunkhwa and revive the concept of Pashtunistan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan has made some scathing remarks about the PTI party. He claimed that when the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mysteriously disappeared, PTI leaders falsely cried abduction, while the chief minister himself showed up at the KP Assembly to report his disappearance.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan ridiculed Ali Amin Gandapur's assertion that he evaded police across 12 districts from Islamabad to Peshawar, likening it to an Indian movie where the hero outsmarts police from 12 districts, while police from 11 districts were chasing him.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan slammed PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying people lack basic facilities and face a severe dengue epidemic while the chief minister prioritizes protests. He also accused PTI's founder of compromising national integrity to secure his release from Adiala Jail.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan criticized the government's unfulfilled promises, pointing out that out of 34 universities in the province, 24 don’t have a vice-chancellor, and 18 are slated for closure. He also highlighted the government's failed promises of creating 10 million jobs, building 5 million houses, and establishing a "Madina state" - none of which have come to fruition.

Akhtiar Wali Khan accused the banned organization PTM of having ties with PTI, rejecting the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and pursuing a Greater Pakhtunkhwa agenda that aims to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan.

He also alleged that Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) receives foreign funding, specifically from India and Israel, and discredits security forces to boost its image. Khan emphasized that PTM should renounce its extremist views and align with the nation's interests.