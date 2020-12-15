PML-N leader Amjad Ali Javed arrested over charges of corruption

(@fidahassanain)

The ACE officials say that he is involved in grabbing 79 Kanal land of the government and building a housing scheme and selling some plots from there that caused huge loss to the national kitty.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) A former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Amjad Ali Javed was booked on charges of corruption, the reports said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Toba Tek Singh moved a reference against him for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The PML-N leader was booked for his alleged involvement in corruption through “illegal housing society”.

Talking to the reporters, the DC said that the accused constructed a 79 Kanal of housing society on the government land allocated for the industrial area without getting approval from relevant authorities. He stated that six kanal of government land was seized.

Amjad Ai, the DC said, also sold out the plots on the over 43 Kanal land of the industrial area which caused huge loss to the national kitty.

Later, the officials of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said in a statement that the accused would be nabbed soon.

He would be punished in accordance with the law, they said, adding that he would also be imposed fine after retrieving the state land from them.

On December 12, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested an alleged frontman of the Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Mubashir.

The sources said that Mohammad Bota, the alleged frontman of PML-N leader Rana Mubashir was also arrested after a case was registered against him.

The ACE officials submitted that the accused was involved in grabbing 64 Kanal and 12 marlas land in Cantt area, pointing out that the government land was retrieved from the accused and a fine worth Rs2.1 million would be charged by the alleged frontman.

ACE Director-General (DG) Gohar Nafees decided to take action and retrieve each penny from the responsible persons involved in grabbing government land.

Last month, Ahsan Raza Khan of the PML-N was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab over the same charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme. He was also accused of building housing society and a market on the land of the government.