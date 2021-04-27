UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leader And MNA Javed Latif Arrested After Court Rejects His Bail Plea

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:01 AM

PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after court rejects his bail plea

The court announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides over anti-state remarks of the lawmaker of PML-N.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) A local court turned down bail petition of PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif after which he was arrested from teh court premises on Tuesday (today).

A sessioin judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides. According to the reporters, Javed Latif was arrested before announcement of the court's order on his bail petition.

Javed Latif was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge in Lahore. Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, the counsel of Javed Latif, also confirmed that his client was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge before the verdict of the court was announced.

"Arresting someone before announcement of the verdict was violation of law," said the lawyer.

Javed Latif who is senior leader of PML-N and Member of the National Assembly was booked over charges of treason on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem.

The lawmaker had said in a tv show: "PML-N will not chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to its vice-president,".

The cousnel of Javed Latif argued that FIR registered against his client was fake and baseless. He said his entire statement was not heard. He said Javed Latif belonged to PML-N and therefore, he was booked on the basis of malice.

He argued that police did not have power to book Javed Latif. The counsel said that his client did not run and he faced the allegations in the court. He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

However, the prosecution opposed his argument and said that Javed Latif should not be granted bail. He said that CD of the accused regarding his remarks was sent to forensic lab.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected bail petition of Javed Latif who was arresed from Sagian bridge in Lahore.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz FIR TV From Court

Recent Stories

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

8 minutes ago

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

18 minutes ago

First Emirati female Astronaut is a UAEU alumna

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 142 more deaths due to COVID-19 o ..

34 minutes ago

India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000 ..

37 minutes ago

Realme Takes Over Social Media with its Enthrallin ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.