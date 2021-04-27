PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after court rejects his bail plea

(@fidahassanain)

The court announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides over anti-state remarks of the lawmaker of PML-N.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) A local court turned down bail petition of PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif after which he was arrested from teh court premises on Tuesday (today).

A sessioin judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides. According to the reporters, Javed Latif was arrested before announcement of the court's order on his bail petition.

Javed Latif was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge in Lahore. Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, the counsel of Javed Latif, also confirmed that his client was arrested by Crime Investigation Agency from Sagian bridge before the verdict of the court was announced.

"Arresting someone before announcement of the verdict was violation of law," said the lawyer.

Javed Latif who is senior leader of PML-N and Member of the National Assembly was booked over charges of treason on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem.

The lawmaker had said in a tv show: "PML-N will not chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to its vice-president,".

The cousnel of Javed Latif argued that FIR registered against his client was fake and baseless. He said his entire statement was not heard. He said Javed Latif belonged to PML-N and therefore, he was booked on the basis of malice.

He argued that police did not have power to book Javed Latif. The counsel said that his client did not run and he faced the allegations in the court. He asked the court to grant him bail in the case.

However, the prosecution opposed his argument and said that Javed Latif should not be granted bail. He said that CD of the accused regarding his remarks was sent to forensic lab.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected bail petition of Javed Latif who was arresed from Sagian bridge in Lahore.