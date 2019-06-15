PML-N leader and Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan has disclosed government wants to strike deal but Nawaz Shahid does not want to go for any deal at any cost

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) PML-N leader and Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan has disclosed government wants to strike deal but Nawaz Shahid does not want to go for any deal at any cost.He said this while addressing a ceremony in Riyadh.

He held Nawaz Sharif will be out of jail tomorrow if not today.He remarked one sided accountability is not acceptable to the nation at all.

False cases have been instituted against Nawaz Sharif.He underlined there is no need to make declaration of war against the government as it is enemy of itself.He asserted PML-N will continue its consistent struggle for respect of vote.

The persistent fall in the cost of rupee has left national economy in disarray, he added.Those who had pledged to provide 5 million homes have razed to ground 5 million homes in 9 months. People are facing inflation and lawlessness besides disappointment in PTI regime.