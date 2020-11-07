UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leader Arrested For Committing Manhandling In Workers Convention

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional general secretary of PML-N, former MPA Hamad Nawaz Tippu was arrested for committing alleged man handling with Elite Police official during it's workers convention on November 5, day before yesterday, according to DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

He was arrested and booked in late night on Friday on charges of dragging the official being deputed on holding stage's security after seizing by his neck collar.

DPO said the league's leader had put lives of the congregation's participants into danger through his unlawful act, held to face legitimate action under the law.

Former provincial minister and PML-N district president Malik Ahmad Yar Hinjra had termed arrest of Hamad Tippu as the nonsensical behaviour, and demanded the authority of his acquittal right away from police custody.

