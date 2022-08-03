UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leader Asks National Institution To Disqualify Imran Khan For Life Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:55 PM

PML-N leader asks national institution to disqualify Imran Khan for life time

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Wednesday asked the national institution to disqualify Imran Khan for life time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Wednesday asked the national institution to disqualify Imran Khan for life time.

Imran Khan has been declared guilty of crime in foreign funding case, he said while talking to private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, he said had to leave prime minister Office on drawing salary from his son.

He added that former prime minister had to face disqualification for life time. He said, the government should take action against Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question about protest demonstration of Khan's party against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, PTI workers and supporters were not allowed to violate law and order in the Federal capital.

