PML-N Leader Assures Stabilized Economy, Protection To Unprivileged In Budget 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PML-N leader assures stabilized economy, protection to unprivileged in budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday assured stabilization of country's economy and top priority to the vulnerable and unprivileged sections of society in the Budget 2022-23.

Talking to a private news channel, he said while formulating the budget this year, we faced many challenges that came in our way but we were confident to tackle all of them under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He also criticized ex-premier Imran Khan for taking the "biggest loan in the country's history" during his tenure adding he said that he had put the country in doldrums due to his immature economic policies and violated IMF agreements.

He said that PTI regime's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its violation was the reason for the current rise in inflation.

Mohsin Ranjha further lashed out the ex-premier Imran Khan for unleashing the economic chaos over the country.

