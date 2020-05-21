PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Tarar who is Deputy Secretary General of PML-N has left all his activities and has gone into isolation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Ullah Tarar tested positive for coronavirus here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Ata Ullah who is serving PML-N as its Deputy Secretary General confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Following the reports of Ata Ullah Tarar, Sharif family decided to get PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif tested against for Coronavirus.

According to the inside sources, Shehbaz Sharif is in good health but the family decided to get him tested again just for precautionary measures.

Yesterday, PTI MPA Shaheen Raza passed away from Coronavirus. She felt some symptoms and was shifted to Mayo Hospital few days ago but could not survive. The Mayo Hospital CEO also confirmed that she contracted Coronavirus few days ago despite that she was diabetic.

Many other leaders including Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Saeed Ghani, Sindh’s Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, PTI’s MNA Kamran Bangash and others were also diagnosed with Coronavirus.