PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on his social media account, he asked all those interacted with him during the past few days to get their tests done and take precautionary measures accordingly.

He requested his well-wishers to pray for his recovery.

The leadership of the party sent messages of support to Attaullah Tarar and prayed for his good health.