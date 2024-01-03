PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of a level playing field in the upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of a level playing field in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that even if the Nawaz League provided the electoral emblem in previous senate elections, the methods were wrong back then and are still wrong now.

Fazal said that the PML-N was a popular party among the people, if we compare it with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the people are satisfied with the past performance of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Fazal was of the view that the people's mandate meant that Nawaz Sharif would become the next prime minister and the PML-N would be ready for the next elections.