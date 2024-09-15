PML-N Leader Calls For Unity On 'Democracy Day'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) On Democracy Day, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Sunday called on the nation to unite in their commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of following the Quaid-e-Azam's principles for a prosperous and progressive Pakistan.
Talking to ptv news channel, Jhagra stressed that institutions are the backbone of democracy and their respect is vital for the smooth functioning of the government.
He urged all political parties to respect institutions and work together to build a stronger more democratic country.
The PML-N leader stressed that civilized language and respectful discourse are essential components of a healthy democracy.
He urged Pakistanis to engage in constructive debate, tolerating differing opinions and promoting national unity.
Jhagra appealed to the nation to safeguard Pakistan's democratic heritage, warning that any compromise on democratic values would jeopardize the country's future.
He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in preserving democratic traditions.
