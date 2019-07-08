PML-N leader claims having more such 'disturbing' videos

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

PML-N leader said that people will get really upset if the other videos are leaked.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has claimed to be having more videos that can disturb the country’s politics.

Journalist Mohammad Malick in his programme said that the PML-N leader has told him that people will get really upset if the other videos are leaked.

This story starts from M Jilani, passes through a person named Khurram Yousaf, then Nasir Butt and concludes at Accountability Court II.

Mohammad Malick said that Judge Arshad Malik should clarify since when he knows Nasir Butt as his one press release is not enough.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

Following this, judge Arshad Malik issued a press release issued on Sunday, saying that the conversation in video is distorted and presented out of context.

He said that Maryam Nawaz has made false allegations in the press conference.

The judge said that he did not give the verdict under any pressure.

“If I had to give verdict under pressure or bribe, I would not have convicted Nawaz Sharif in one case and acquit him in another,” he said.

I listened to Maryam Nawaz’s press conference where she levelled allegations against me. This was only done to get political advantage and make my decisions controversial. The video is fake, false and hypothetical, he wrote.

“This is an attempt to malign me, my family and my institution,” he said.

He claimed that several representatives of Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family not only offered to bribe him but also warned of dangerous consequences if he did not cooperate.

He however said that he strongly rejected these offers and left the rest to Allah.

About central character Nasir Butt, he said he is also from Islamabad, adding that he knows him and his brother Abdullah Malik for long.

He also demanded a legal action against Maryam Nawaz for making these allegations.