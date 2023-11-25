PML-N leader congratulated for becoming coordinator

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal, has been congratulated for his appointment as coordinator for party ticket distribution for the upcoming general elections.

According to a press release issued here, the central leadership of PML-N has appointed Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal for the office of Coordinator for Faisalabad for the distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general elections.

He will preside over the committee, which will conduct interviews with candidates from Faisalabad who are desirous of getting a PML-N ticket to contest the general elections to be held in February 2024.

Sardar Ahmad Gujjar, the leader of Gujjar Youth Forum Pakistan, felicitated him for becoming the PML-N Coordinator. He said that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N would get a majority in the upcoming general elections.

“PML-N will form the next government with the mandate that it would get from the masses in general elections,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal thanked the party chief and former premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for assigning him the task of coordinator.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had vowed to put the country on track for development.