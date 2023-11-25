Open Menu

PML-N Leader Congratulated For Becoming Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PML-N leader congratulated for becoming coordinator

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal, has been congratulated for his appointment as coordinator for party ticket distribution for the upcoming general elections.

According to a press release issued here, the central leadership of PML-N has appointed Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal for the office of Coordinator for Faisalabad for the distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general elections.

He will preside over the committee, which will conduct interviews with candidates from Faisalabad who are desirous of getting a PML-N ticket to contest the general elections to be held in February 2024.

Sardar Ahmad Gujjar, the leader of Gujjar Youth Forum Pakistan, felicitated him for becoming the PML-N Coordinator. He said that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N would get a majority in the upcoming general elections.

“PML-N will form the next government with the mandate that it would get from the masses in general elections,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal thanked the party chief and former premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for assigning him the task of coordinator.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had vowed to put the country on track for development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Faisalabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz February Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

11 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

11 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

12 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

12 hours ago
Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

12 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

12 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

12 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

12 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

12 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan