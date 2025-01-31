Open Menu

PML-N Leader Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of BUJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:25 PM

PML-N leader congratulates newly elected office bearers of BUJ

Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, PML-N central leader and former federal minister, has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on their resounding success in the annual elections

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, PML-N central leader and former Federal minister, has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on their resounding success in the annual elections. Nasir expressed his hope that the newly elected leadership will take effective steps to protect journalists' rights, resolve their problems, and promote free and responsible journalism in Balochistan.

In his congratulatory statement on Friday, Nasir emphasized the importance of impartial and responsible journalism, stating that it is the foundation of any democratic society.

He also congratulated the newly elected BUJ President Khalil Ahmed and other members of the Executive Council, expressing his belief that they will discharge their responsibilities in a good manner and strive hard to protect the interests of the journalistic community.

The victory of the Journalists Panel reflects the unwavering trust, solidarity and commitment of the journalist community to free journalism, he said and urged the newly elected leadership to promote free and responsible journalism in Balochistan, which is essential for a healthy democracy.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

13 minutes ago
 Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigat ..

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..

12 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst ..

Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss

11 minutes ago
 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

24 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

24 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

24 minutes ago
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for ..

Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day

25 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of M ..

Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

25 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ ..

MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation

25 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-A ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders

25 minutes ago
 HoW explores collaborations in library sciences wi ..

HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France

25 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of S ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan