PML-N leader congratulates newly elected office bearers of BUJ

(@FahadShabbir)

Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, PML-N central leader and former federal minister, has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on their resounding success in the annual elections

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir, PML-N central leader and former Federal minister, has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) on their resounding success in the annual elections. Nasir expressed his hope that the newly elected leadership will take effective steps to protect journalists' rights, resolve their problems, and promote free and responsible journalism in Balochistan.

In his congratulatory statement on Friday, Nasir emphasized the importance of impartial and responsible journalism, stating that it is the foundation of any democratic society.

He also congratulated the newly elected BUJ President Khalil Ahmed and other members of the Executive Council, expressing his belief that they will discharge their responsibilities in a good manner and strive hard to protect the interests of the journalistic community.

The victory of the Journalists Panel reflects the unwavering trust, solidarity and commitment of the journalist community to free journalism, he said and urged the newly elected leadership to promote free and responsible journalism in Balochistan, which is essential for a healthy democracy.