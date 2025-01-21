Open Menu

PML-N Leader Facilitates Marriyum Aurangzeb For Assuming Additional Charge

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) district President, Raja Daftar Abbasi on Tuesday facilitated Punjab Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb for assuming additional charge of the Ministry for Tourism, Archeology and Museums.

He said the minister had already played an important role as senior minister in the province.

The PML-N leader said the party leadership had reposed confidence in her abilities and gave additional charges in the province.

