D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Riaz Advocate on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its chairman Imran Khan should be disqualified after the unanimous decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on prohibited foreign funding case.

In a statement issued here, he said the decision proved that the PTI chief was no longer honest and trustworthy.

The PTI received the prohibited foreign funding and hided it from the ECP in its declarations.

Today, he said, the one who used to call others thieves has been exposed before the nation.