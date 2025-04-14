PML-N leader hails expats for record $28 billion remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Senator Nasir Butt, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, has commended overseas Pakistanis for their record-breaking $28 billion in remittances this fiscal year.

In a statement, Senator Butt stated that overseas Pakistanis' record $4.1 billion remittances in March 2025 demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the nation, effectively countering negative narratives of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

By sending record-breaking remittances, overseas Pakistanis have shown overwhelming support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's economic policies, demonstrating their faith in the government's policies.

Overseas Pakistanis have remitted a substantial $28 billion, showcasing their unwavering support for Pakistan's economy and disregarding the PTI founder's appeal to halt remittances. This remarkable contribution underscores the diaspora's faith in the nation's economic potential and their dedication to its progress.

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is delivering on its commitments to overseas Pakistanis, ensuring their trust and support.

This overwhelming response reflects their confidence in PML-N's policies and their unwavering patriotism.