PML-N Leader Hands Over PPEs To Khuzdar Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:04 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Khuzdar Chapter President Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other medical equipment to Medical Superintendent of Teaching Hospital Khuzdar for doctors to cope the pandemic virus

District Health Officer Soo Mar Khan, MS Dr. Nasir Ahmed, Paramedical Staff Association's president Dr. Muhammad Ismail Zehri, General Secretary Abdul Rasheed Ghulamani, Chief Organizer Dr. Amanullah Zehri and other officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing at the moment, Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri said PML-N leaders has sent these protective kits for doctors on request in order to help doctors and needy people in difficult times in wake of the Corona virus.

He said the global outbreak could be defeated by adopting preventive measures against it and people should remain their houses and avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded places for saving them from the virus, saying that wealthy and welfare organizations should come forward to play their due role to assist daily wagers in rural areas of Balochistan in situation of lockdown.

