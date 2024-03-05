PML-N Leader Invites Opposition To Cooperate With Govt For Taking Country Out Of Crises
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Leader PML-N Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday stressed that it is the need of the hour that opposition parties must cooperate with the government to bring the country out of difficult times.
The government is determined to provide relief to the masses in terms of gas and electricity, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.
Moreover, the government is also keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with all the neighboring countries, he added.
After his election as a Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif in his first address highlighted some major challenges that the country is facing, he mentioned.
The major challenges include balance of payment issues, trade deficit, energy shortfall and many others, he highlighted.
He further said that after the 18th amendment, the Federal government distributes the funds to the provinces and left with nothing to pay the salaries and other allowances to the federal employees.
The main focus of the incumbent government will be to revive the economy and bring it back on the right track, he said, adding, the loans will be provided for the SMEs and the farmers on easy terms and conditions.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also invited the opposition for a Charter of Reconciliation to deal with the national challenges, he added.
Recent Stories
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP delegation calls on PM; assures support to govt for economic stability7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital Murree to inspect facilities8 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply from ECP on petitions against election results8 minutes ago
-
Cop critically injured in attack on polio team at Mardan8 minutes ago
-
APHC appealed Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit on Mar 718 minutes ago
-
Modi's visit to IoK an attempt to deflect attention away from real issue: Altaf Wani18 minutes ago
-
ECP lifts ban on postings, transfers, recruitments18 minutes ago
-
Wani appeals UNHCR commissioner to release a complete report on human rights situation in Indian occ ..27 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for Disarmament & Non-Proliferation Awareness being observed today27 minutes ago
-
PESCO COO to hold live public hearing on Mar 0727 minutes ago
-
Actor Qavi Khan remembered on his first death anniversary27 minutes ago
-
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government1 hour ago