PML-N leader invites opposition to cooperate with govt for taking country out of crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Leader PML-N Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday stressed that it is the need of the hour that opposition parties must cooperate with the government to bring the country out of difficult times.

The government is determined to provide relief to the masses in terms of gas and electricity, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

Moreover, the government is also keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with all the neighboring countries, he added.

After his election as a Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif in his first address highlighted some major challenges that the country is facing, he mentioned.

The major challenges include balance of payment issues, trade deficit, energy shortfall and many others, he highlighted.

He further said that after the 18th amendment, the Federal government distributes the funds to the provinces and left with nothing to pay the salaries and other allowances to the federal employees.

The main focus of the incumbent government will be to revive the economy and bring it back on the right track, he said, adding, the loans will be provided for the SMEs and the farmers on easy terms and conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also invited the opposition for a Charter of Reconciliation to deal with the national challenges, he added.