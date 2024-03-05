Open Menu

PML-N Leader Invites Opposition To Cooperate With Govt For Taking Country Out Of Crises

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PML-N leader invites opposition to cooperate with govt for taking country out of crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Leader PML-N Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday stressed that it is the need of the hour that opposition parties must cooperate with the government to bring the country out of difficult times.

The government is determined to provide relief to the masses in terms of gas and electricity, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

Moreover, the government is also keen to strengthen its bilateral relations with all the neighboring countries, he added.

After his election as a Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif in his first address highlighted some major challenges that the country is facing, he mentioned.

The major challenges include balance of payment issues, trade deficit, energy shortfall and many others, he highlighted.

He further said that after the 18th amendment, the Federal government distributes the funds to the provinces and left with nothing to pay the salaries and other allowances to the federal employees.

The main focus of the incumbent government will be to revive the economy and bring it back on the right track, he said, adding, the loans will be provided for the SMEs and the farmers on easy terms and conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also invited the opposition for a Charter of Reconciliation to deal with the national challenges, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gas All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

1 hour ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

13 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

13 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

13 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan