PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

A sessions court has allowed bail to the PML-N leader against two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) PML-N leader Javed Latif has secured bail from a local court in high treason case.

Javed Latif remained in jail for almost 1 and half month after he was arrested in last week of April in high treason case against him. The police was present at River Ravi when he was on his way to court from Sheikhupura.

On March 20, Latif was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the MNA on the complaint of a citizen, Jameel Saleem.

According to the first information report, the MNA from Sheikhupura had allegedly defamed state institutions and delivered hateful remarks against them.

In a tv talk show, Latif had said: “If anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay.”

His remarks had been roundly criticised by members of the government with Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan vowing to get a case registered against him while PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also said that Latif should apologise for his remarks.

During today's hearing, the PML-N leader's counsel argued that the FIR registered against his client was fake and baseless. "Latif belongs to the PML-N and the opposition. Police have registered the case on the basis of malice," he said.

He argued that a case was registered against the MNA without listening to his entire statement. "The police do not have the powers to register FIRs in such cases," he said, adding that his client did not run and faced the allegations in court.