PML-N leader Karim pays homage to APS martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim while paying homage to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS), said the terrorists targeted innocent students and teachers to please their foreign masters.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held to mark the 8th anniversary of the APS Peshawar attack on Friday.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said eight years ago today, terrorists attacked the APS in Peshawar which left 132 students and 16 staff members, including the principal martyrdom.

He said that December 16, 2014 is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when terrorists martyred innocent students and teachers.

He said that the blood of those innocent children and other martyrs made an irreplaceable role in making Pakistan a cradle of peace and their invaluable sacrifices have resulted in the eradication of terrorism from Pakistan today.

He said the terrorists wanted to follow the agenda of the foreign masters, but the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army and other security forces defeated the terrorists without caring for their lives and peace was established in the country.