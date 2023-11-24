Open Menu

PML-N Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif To Address SCCI Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif will visit Sialkot tomorrow for a one-day visit, party official sources told APP.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have returned from Murree and reached Jati Umra here Friday.

Nawaz Sharif will leave tomorrow for a one-day visit to Sialkot.

The PML-N supremo will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) tomorrow at 11 am and address the office bearers.

He will also meet party leaders at Khawaja Asif's residence in the afternoon.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will discuss upcoming elections and party affairs with them, while he will be accompanied by other senior party leaders including Maryam Nawaz.

