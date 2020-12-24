UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leader Mohammad Zubair Lashes Out At PM For His Statements

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:52 PM

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair lashes out at PM for his statements

The PML-N leader has posed tough questions to PTI for continuous crises during last two and half years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th 2020) PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair has made a fierce attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

"If you can't deliver. Just pardon us and go," said Mohammad Zobair while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan for failed governance and high inflation in the country during last two and half years in power.

The PML-N leader said that if they [PTI] did not know how to govern then why did thye come into power.

"Now you [Imran Khan] are saying one should be prepared before coming into power," said Mohammad Zubair.

"What a statement?," he questioned.

He criticized the PTI government for continuous failure and crisis in the country.

"Wheat crisis, sugar crisis, oil crisis,gas and LNG crisis....these are continuous crises," said the PML-N.

He stated that Imran Khan made statement and then took U-turn.

Mohammad Zubair said that he should step down if he did not have ability to deliver.

"Imran doesn't know about economy," said the PML-N.

