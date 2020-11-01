PML-N leader Musadik Malik tested COVID-19 positive

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik was tested positive for coronavirus. He announced this on his social media platform Twitter on Saturday.

"I have just about received my COVID-19 result.

Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation," he wrote.

The senior PML-N leader asked people to keep him in their prayers.

"Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events – my loss!" he wrote.