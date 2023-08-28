Open Menu

PML-N Leader Opens Work On Rubble-stone Soling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shah Kameer laid the foundation-stone of construction work on rubble-stone soling here at Chak No 157-NB, tehsil Sillanwali, district Sargodha.

Talking to the media here, he said the PML-N believed in practical work instead of hollow slogans, and it had been striving for development of the poor.

He said he had promised provision of rubble-stone soling facility to villagers as it was an old demand of the area.

Shah Kameer said after issuance of Rs 4 million grant from the administration he had strictly directed the officials concerned for construction of soling at the earliest. Locals including Rana Muhammad Wasim, Rana Muhammad Saleem and others thanked Shah Kameer for providing the soling facility.

