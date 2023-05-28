UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leader Pays Rich Tribute To Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PML-N leader pays rich tribute to Nawaz Sharif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former parliamentarian Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi has paid rich tributes to party leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan atomic power.

In a press release issued here, she said that it was Nawaz Sharif who took practical steps to make Pakistan atomic power.

She said that the atomic program of Pakistan got record progress when PML-N chief, Nawaz Sharif was in power.

"Nawaz Sharif achieved the target of prosperous Pakistan," she said.

She said that the borders of Pakistan were safe and no one would be allowed to watch Pakistan with evil eyes.

"The PML-N-led government had put Pakistan on track for development," she added.

