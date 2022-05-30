UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leader Pays Tribute To Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PML-N leader pays tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senior Leader Malik Mehrban lauded the unforgettable role of late Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that as a nation "we must strive hard to make Pakistan an economically independent and welfare state".

Congratulating nation on "Youm-e-Takbeer", he said that Pakistan successfully became a nuclear power in the world by detonating five nuclear warheads on May 28, 1998.

