PML-N leader pays tribute to Punjab CM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Former deputy mayor of Bahawalpur and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Munir Iqbal Channar, has paid rich tributes to Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, as she has introduced record development projects in a short time.

In a press release issued here, he said, "Credit goes to Chief Minister of Punjab Mariam Nawaz for putting Punjab province on track of development."

He said that it was Mariam Nawaz who introduced the Clinic on Wheels project to provide healthcare facilities to people in far-flung areas who, earlier, were deprived of getting immediate medical treatment due to the non-availability of medical services in their respective areas.

“Vehicles of the Clinic on Wheels program are equipped with all necessary medical machinery, including ultrasound and a laboratory, in addition to the presence of doctors and paramedics, he said.

He added that Bahawalpur was one of the districts where the Chief Minister of Punjab herself inaugurated the Clinic on Wheels project.