(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) MPA Punjab and Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Pervez Butt Saturday paid tribute to the unwavering strength and resilience of Pakistani women on Women' s Day, asserting that Pakistan is keeping pace with other nations in promoting women's empowerment.

In a special message with ptv news channel, she paid homage to the courageous women of Pakistan, asserting that the country is making significant strides in women's empowerment, narrowing the gap with other countries.

"Pakistani women have achieved remarkable progress, working shoulder-to-shoulder with men in various sectors and are no longer lagging behind in their pursuit of excellence", she added.

She acknowledged the significant progress made by Pakistani women in various fields, despite facing numerous challenges.

Hina Butt emphasized that Pakistani women are breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence.

Hina Pervaiz stated that Maryum Nawaz, as the first Pakistani woman to hold the position of Chief Minister, is a shining example for future leaders.

She further said that women can also ascend to top roles such as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, inspiring a new generation of women to pursue careers in politics and leadership.