Open Menu

PML-N Leader Praises Pakistani Women's Progress On Int'l Women' S Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM

PML-N leader praises Pakistani Women's progress on Int'l Women' s day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) MPA Punjab and Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Pervez Butt Saturday paid tribute to the unwavering strength and resilience of Pakistani women on Women' s Day, asserting that Pakistan is keeping pace with other nations in promoting women's empowerment.

In a special message with ptv news channel, she paid homage to the courageous women of Pakistan, asserting that the country is making significant strides in women's empowerment, narrowing the gap with other countries.

"Pakistani women have achieved remarkable progress, working shoulder-to-shoulder with men in various sectors and are no longer lagging behind in their pursuit of excellence", she added.

She acknowledged the significant progress made by Pakistani women in various fields, despite facing numerous challenges.

Hina Butt emphasized that Pakistani women are breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence.

Hina Pervaiz stated that Maryum Nawaz, as the first Pakistani woman to hold the position of Chief Minister, is a shining example for future leaders.

She further said that women can also ascend to top roles such as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, inspiring a new generation of women to pursue careers in politics and leadership.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

9 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

10 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

10 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

10 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan