PML-N Leader Rana Sana Ullah Condemns NAB’s Raid On Offices Of Sharifs’ Companies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:56 PM

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah condemns NAB’s raid on offices of Sharifs’ companies

Rana Sana Ullah has also demanded the PTI government to allow Maryam Nawaz to go to London to look after her ailing father former PM Nawaz  Sharif.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah strongly condemned raids by the anti-graft body on the offices of the companies owned by Sharif family.

He termed NAB’s action a fierce act against the Sharif family and his party, saying that the government has been using state institutions to target the political rivals. “There will be intensity in differences with the ruling PTI if such fierce actions are continued,” said the former Punjab Law Minister.

Rana Sana Ullah expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He also said that several raids were conducted on these offices but the question was that why fresh raid was carried out. He demanded the government to allow Maryam Nawaz to go to London to see her ailing father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz, he said, was implicated in a false case and now her right to look after her ailing father was being snatched away from her.

He also came down hard upon the government’s relief package, saying that Rs 15 billion relief package was a joke with the nation. The government gave average Rs 30 to Rs 35 relief to every citizen which was a joke. He said the ATM have been filled with cash. He warned the PTI government that what was being done would bear serious consequences.

“The PTI has looted around Rs 1 billion to Rs 2 billion since it came into power,” Rana Sana Ullah said while terming the ruling PTI as corrupt. He stated that the political rivals were being subjected to fake cases which would result into serious consequences.

He went on to say that there used to be free medicine in and outdoors of the hospitals during their government.

