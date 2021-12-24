PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar Friday said the lawyers of Shehbaz Sharif were absent from the today's hearing of money laundering case

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, he said that PML-N leader's lawyer Amjad Pervez has sought time from the accountability court.

Those who were asking for challans are now running away from the judiciary, he added.

Shahzad Akbar further asked the spokespersons of PML-N to now comment on this behavior of their leadership.