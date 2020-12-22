UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leader Safdar's ICA Accepted Seeking Security

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

PML-N leader Safdar's ICA accepted seeking security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted PML-N leader Muhammad Safdar's an intra court appeal (ICA) seeking security for him and his wife Maryam Nawaz for hearing.

The IHC's bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on the ICA of Muhammad Safdar against the decision of single member bench.

The petitioner's lawyer Jahangir Jadoon Advocate contended that his client had requested the single member bench to issue directives for the provision of security instead of any sort of protocol.

He said his client had given application to the interior secretary in that regard but no decision had been taken on it yet.

He said the interior minister had given a statement that 20% opposition leaders had security threats.

To this, Justice Farooq said may be petitioner's name was not included in the list.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till after the winter vocation.

